Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph.