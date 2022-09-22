Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

