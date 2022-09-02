 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

