Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luck…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temp…