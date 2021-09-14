Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
