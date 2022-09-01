Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.