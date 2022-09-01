Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

