The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just give us four more days without rain and we will start rivaling a run length of 37 days without rainfall back in the summer of 1901.
It will be a cool start with temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s. As we move through the day the temperatures will warm into the 70s by l…
Today will be very similar to Monday. Temperatures will start off cool, then we will quickly warm into the 70s by lunch with a high in the upp…
Today will be cool to start, then warm and dry this afternoon. Highs will once again reach into the mid-to-upper 80s with a light south wind.
Cooler weather is on tap for today! Highs will be in the 70s with a north wind at 10-15mph, so it will be a little windy today. A few clouds a…
Today we will see light northerly winds with highs back in the mid 80s.
Today we will start with temperatures in the low 50s but warm into the mid 80s with sunshine and a light wind.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednes…