Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.