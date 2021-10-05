Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.