Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.