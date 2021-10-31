Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will se…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The f…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.