Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
