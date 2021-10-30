Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.