It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 …
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The f…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will …