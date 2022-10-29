Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
Today's high will actually occur in the early morning hours. It will be a day with "flip-flopped" temperatures, where we start out warmer and …
A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday.
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
There is a chance for a few showers today, but it looks like most of that rainfall will remain to our south. We are watching an upper-level lo…
On nights where clouds are present, they act like a blanket or barrier between the earth and space.
Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Today will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees — so warmer than Tuesday.
The day will start off cool and sunny, but will warm into the low 70s with increasing clouds. There may be a few stray showers late in the eve…