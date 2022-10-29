Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.