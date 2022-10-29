 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

