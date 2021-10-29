Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.