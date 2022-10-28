Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
Today's high will actually occur in the early morning hours. It will be a day with "flip-flopped" temperatures, where we start out warmer and …
A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday.
On nights where clouds are present, they act like a blanket or barrier between the earth and space.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.
Today will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees — so warmer than Tuesday.
The day will start off cool and sunny, but will warm into the low 70s with increasing clouds. There may be a few stray showers late in the eve…
Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to a master gardener and chemist, who said: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture."