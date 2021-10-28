Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.