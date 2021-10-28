Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 …
This evening in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Tul…