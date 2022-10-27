 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

