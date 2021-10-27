Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 10:25 PM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.