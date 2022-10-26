Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us with severe weather, but at this point that would mean rain, something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances, says Tulsa World's meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
Today's high will actually occur in the early morning hours. It will be a day with "flip-flopped" temperatures, where we start out warmer and …
A mild morning, and a warm afternoon is ahead. Windy conditions will persist again today ahead of the next system that is set to arrive Monday.
Today will be warmer. Highs will climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.
Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to a master gardener and chemist, who said: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture."
Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.
It will be chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm by the afternoon. Highs today will jump back into the upper-70s with sunny skies an…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degre…