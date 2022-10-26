 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

