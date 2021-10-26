The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
