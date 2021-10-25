 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

