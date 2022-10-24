 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

