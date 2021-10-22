Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.