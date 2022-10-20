Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
