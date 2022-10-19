 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather Wednesday: How does the drought affect fall foliage?

Weather Wednesday: How does the drought affect fall foliage?

Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to Paul James, a master gardener and chemist at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, who told her: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture. The hot temperatures we experienced late in the season won’t have as much of an effect on it. But without that moisture, you won’t get a good color.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert