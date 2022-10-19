Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang talked to Paul James, a master gardener and chemist at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, who told her: “The biggest concern this year with fall colors is the lack of moisture. The hot temperatures we experienced late in the season won’t have as much of an effect on it. But without that moisture, you won’t get a good color.”