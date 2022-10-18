 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

