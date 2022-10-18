Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
