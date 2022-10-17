Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
