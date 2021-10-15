Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.