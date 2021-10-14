Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.