The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. To…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…