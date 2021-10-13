Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.