Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.