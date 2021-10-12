Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.