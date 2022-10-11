The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just give us four more days without rain and we will start rivaling a run length of 37 days without rainfall back in the summer of 1901.
In the 1800s people didn't have the tools we do now. So predictions had to come from scales they developed on their own, like this one that uses visual observations.
There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers today, mainly mid-morning, but then again later in the evening and overnight we will see a f…
Today will be a cool start with temperatures around 50 and a north wind. As we head into the 60s with a high only near 70 degrees. It will def…
Cooler weather is on tap for today! Highs will be in the 70s with a north wind at 10-15mph, so it will be a little windy today. A few clouds a…
Today will be cool to start, then warm and dry this afternoon. Highs will once again reach into the mid-to-upper 80s with a light south wind.
After a very fall-like day yesterday, today we will see temperatures about 9-10 degrees warmer. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a light s…
Today we will see light northerly winds with highs back in the mid 80s.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forec…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…