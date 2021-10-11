The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 10:41 PM CDT until MON 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
