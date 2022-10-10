Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.