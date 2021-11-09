 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News