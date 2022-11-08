It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
