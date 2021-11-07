 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

