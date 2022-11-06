The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
