Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area.…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The are…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Exp…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degre…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…