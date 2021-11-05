Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will se…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Generally fair. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area.…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Exp…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s to…