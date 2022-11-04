The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
February will bring an impressive cooling trend down the center of the country, including Tulsa. "It is really more likely that we will see a white St. Patty’s Day," says one weather expert.
Most weather models indicate thunderstorm development mainly east and south of Tulsa.
The weather on October 31 hasn’t always been a treat.
There are more clouds moving into the region today ahead of the next system that will pass over NE Oklahoma on Friday.
Today will be another warm and mostly sunny day. It will be a little breezy at times, but the winds will really kick up tomorrow.
Today there is a slight chance for seeing a few scattered showers. They will be light if they occur. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies …
The skies cleared overnight and today we will see mostly sunny conditions with temperatures warming a touch into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds wil…
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected today, but the chance for light showers moves east as the upper-level system moves out. In t…
With overnight freezes expected this week, vegetation will turn brown, increasing the chances for wildfires, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said.
Before we had modern technology and forecasters, we had persimmons, squirrel tails and wooly worms. … And groundhogs.