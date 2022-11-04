Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.