Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

