Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
