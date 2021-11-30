Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.