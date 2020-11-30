Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.