The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
