 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News