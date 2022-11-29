 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

