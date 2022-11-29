Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.