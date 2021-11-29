Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
