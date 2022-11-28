Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.